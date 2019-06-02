Kilmessan Shield
Redeemer come from behind to qualify for Kilmessan Shield quarter-finals
Redeemer Celtic 3 Oldcastle United 2
Redeemer Celtic qualified for the last eight of the Kilmessan Shield with a 3-2 victory over Oldcastle United on Friday night. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Kilmessan Shield
Redeemer Celtic 3-2 Oldcastle United
Redeemer Celtic qualified for the last eight of the Kilmessan Shield with a 3-2 victory over Oldcastle United on Friday night.
Despite falling behind on 25 minutes, Wayne Conroy’s team got level by half-time through Paul Gartland’s header.
Goals from Ray McCann and Andy McDermott made it 3-1 and while Oldcastle pulled a strike back, the Cox’s Demesne outfit held out to progress.
Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Tiernan Moran, Paul Gartland, Shane English, Aidan Grimes; Shane Derry, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott, Mark Lee; Dean Sheil, Kevin McCormack
Subs: Dane Harrison, Ryan Carroll
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on