Redeemer come from behind to qualify for Kilmessan Shield quarter-finals

Kilmessan Shield

Redeemer Celtic 3-2 Oldcastle United

Redeemer Celtic qualified for the last eight of the Kilmessan Shield with a 3-2 victory over Oldcastle United on Friday night.

Despite falling behind on 25 minutes, Wayne Conroy’s team got level by half-time through Paul Gartland’s header.

Goals from Ray McCann and Andy McDermott made it 3-1 and while Oldcastle pulled a strike back, the Cox’s Demesne outfit held out to progress.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Tiernan Moran, Paul Gartland, Shane English, Aidan Grimes; Shane Derry, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott, Mark Lee; Dean Sheil, Kevin McCormack

Subs: Dane Harrison, Ryan Carroll