Bay continue winning form, winning in the Kilmessan Shield

Kilmessan Shield

Bay FC 3 Moneymore 1

Bay eased to another win on Thursday night, this time defeating Division Two Moneymore in the Kilmessan Shield.

Damien Bellew’s side were already aware that they couldn’t progress past this stage, having lost to Bellurgan in their earlier group match.

However, they kept their impressive form going with a comfortable victory, scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes, Quadri Olowu (penalty) and Stephen Woods (header).

Alfonso Crespo made it 3-0 with a good finish in the second half and although Moneymore pulled a strike back from the spot, Bay were richly deserving winners.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Stephen Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Aaron Kelly; Quadri Olowu, Gavin Donnelly

Subs: Luka Brlenic, Kevin Scollon, Alfonso Crespo, Sam Ezenwaka