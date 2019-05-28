Date, time and venue confirmed for Louth's All-Ireland qualifier against Antrim

Louth's All-Ireland qualifier opener against Antrim will take place at the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, on Saturday week, June 8.

The game will have a 7pm throw-in time and is one of four first round affairs that will take place on the Saturday, with the remaining four ties taking place the next day.

It will be the first championship meeting of the teams since 2013 - when Aidan O'Rourke's Louth won, 1-17 to 1-11 - and just the third overall, the 1912 All-Ireland final having been the sides' maiden match.

Louth captain Bevan Duffy has encouraged his team to get back on track with victory against Antrim.

The Saffrons, under the tutelage of former Dundalk Gaels manager Lenny Harbinson, exited the Ulster Championship last weekend, suffering a 2-23 to 2-9 loss to Tyrone.