Glenmuir qualify for O'Neill Shield quarter-finals

Glenmuir FC manager Conor Macken. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Glenmuir moved into the O’Neill Shield quarter-finals by winning away to Millmount on Thursday. 

The Glens were the dominant side and went ahead through Niall Mackin’s header from Eibhin Caldwell’s delivery. 

But the Hoey’s Lane side were pegged back, before Caldwell’s rasping drive settled the affair on the eve of the break.

Glenmuir FC: Jason Myles; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Daniel Mulligan, Edgar Bitanius; Liam Cunningham, Conor Macken, Ronan Molloy, Eibhin Caldwell; Niall Mackin, Deane Browne  

Subs: Stephen Cooney, Brendan Sheils, Mark Molloy, Conor Mackin