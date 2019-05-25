Redeemer hit Albion for five in NEFL Division One

NEFL Division One

Albion Rovers 0-5 Redeemer Celtic

Redeemer ended a three-match losing streak in some style on Thursday night, winning 5-0 away to Albion.

Paul Gartland’s first half header had the visitors in front at the break before a brace from Andy McDermott - the second being a rocket from range - settled the affair.

Albion were reduced to 10 men in between McDermott’s scores.

Ray McCann made if four from a well-struck free-kick before Kevin O’Hanlon’s corner was turned home by an Albion defender for 5-0.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Tiarnan Moran, Shane English, Paul Gartland, Aidan Grimes; Shane Derry, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott, Ryan Carroll; Ryan Dillon, Kevin O’Hanlon

Sub: Dane Harrison