NEFL Division One
Redeemer hit Albion for five in NEFL Division One
Albion Rovers 0 Redeemer Celtic 5
Redeemer Celtic 'keeper Kyle Murphy kept a clean sheet against Albion Rovers on Thursday night. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Albion Rovers 0-5 Redeemer Celtic
Redeemer ended a three-match losing streak in some style on Thursday night, winning 5-0 away to Albion.
Paul Gartland’s first half header had the visitors in front at the break before a brace from Andy McDermott - the second being a rocket from range - settled the affair.
Albion were reduced to 10 men in between McDermott’s scores.
Ray McCann made if four from a well-struck free-kick before Kevin O’Hanlon’s corner was turned home by an Albion defender for 5-0.
Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Tiarnan Moran, Shane English, Paul Gartland, Aidan Grimes; Shane Derry, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott, Ryan Carroll; Ryan Dillon, Kevin O’Hanlon
Sub: Dane Harrison
