Darver man earns first championship start for Carlow

Darver native Robert Sansom is to make his Leinster SFC debut for Carlow tonight.

The 'keeper, who now plays for Ballinabranna, having transferred from St. Joseph's, works in Kildare but lives in Carlow.

A former Louth underage player and senior panellist, Sansom featured against the Wee County during the National Football League during spring.

Carlow play Meath tonight in their championship opener at O'Moore Park - a game which provides the curtain-raiser to Louth's clash with Dublin.

