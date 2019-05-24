Armstrong's stunning overhead the highlight in Bellurgan's win over Ardee Celtic

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 0-3 Bellurgan United

Shane Finnegan scored either side of Owen Armstrong’s screamer as Bellurgan United won away to Ardee Celtic on Thursday night.

Level at half-time, Finnegan’s 20-yard free-kick broke the deadlock early in the second half before Armstrong’s overhead kick nestled in the top corner of the net, with Finnegan adding a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Ardee Celtic: Declan Butler; David Carroll, Ken Thornton, Finn Kelly, Niall Sharkey, Robbie Reynolds; Shawni Dowdall, Mikey Nulty, Ian Kennedy; John Gallagher, Trevor Farrell

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Martin Murphy, Jason Long, Stephen Finnegan, Chris Lawson; Tadhg O’Connor, Owen Armstrong, Daniel McDonald, Shane Finnegan; Ciarán Sheelan, Niall Donnelly

Subs: Peter Fisher, Dermot Treanor, Patrick Lynch, Shane O’Brien, Coran Lindsay

