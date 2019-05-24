Brilliant Bay continue to surge towards promotion in Division One

NEFL Division One

Bay FC 5-3 OMP United

Bay FC maintained their unbeaten Division One record with victory in an eight-goal thriller in Muirhevnamor on Thursday night.

Luka Brlenic’s 30-yard belter put the winners in front early on - a lead which they doubled through Anton Webb. OMP got level with a brace, but Quadri Olowu - who was integral to Webb’s finish - ensured Damien Bellew’s team led at the interval.

Páiric Browne put Bay 4-2 clear from the penalty spot - after Olowu had been fouled - and Alfonso Crespo hit the fifth, with OMP adding a third, to round off a fabulous night of football - as Bay continue to look like serious promotion hopefuls.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Brian McCloskey, Jimmy Byrne, Páiric Browne, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Luka Brlenic, Paddy Connor, Kevin Scollon; Quadri Olowu, Anton Webb

Subs: Mario Kolak, Aaron Kelly, Anto McLaughlin, Alfonso Crespo, Angelo Stanley