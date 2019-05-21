REVEALED | Louth junior panel for Leinster JFC opener against Wicklow

Louth juniors travel to Aughrim to take on Wicklow on Wednesday night with eyes on a Leinster semi-final.

Former Louth U17 boss, O’Connell’s clubman Malcolm McDonnell is at the helm, with Paul Litchfield (Kilkerley), Hugh Lyons (Naomh Máirtín) and Alan Brennan (O’Connell’s) in as selectors. Neil Gallagher (Cooley) has provided training for the goalkeepers.

The team have enjoyed a few weeks of preparation, facing Louth U20s and Dundalk Army, while they had a final training session in Castlebellingham on Sunday morning.

Wicklow have only recently got a team together.

Louth junior squad

Luke Haggins, Dean Carolan, Barry Reynolds (Oliver Plunkett’s)

Jason Callan, Darren McMahon, Eamonn O’Neill, Philip Englishby, Gerry Garland (St. Mochta’s)

Jamie O’Hare, Barry O’Hare (Roche Emmets)

Cian Callan, Seánie Crosbie (St. Kevin’s)

Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers)

Adam Shields, Cathal Bellew (Kilkerley Emmets)

Patrick Hanlon, Fearghal Malone (Cooley Kickhams)

Peter Nixon, Jordan O’Donoghue (Dundalk Young Irelands)

Cathal Fleming, Terry Donegan, Alan Caraher (Mattock Rangers)

Pádraig Moley (Naomh Malachi)

Colm Giggins (Stabannon Parnells)

Colin Murphy (Lannléire)

Seán Marry (St. Bride’s)

Joe Woods (Na Piarsaigh)