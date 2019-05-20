NEFL ROUND-UP | Derby wins for Bay and Bellurgan; Muirhevna and Square beaten; Macken scores for Glenmuir

NEFL PREMIER DIVISION

Boyne Harps 1 Muirhevna Mor 0

Champions Boyne Harps scored in the final 10 minutes to see off Muirhevna Mor in United Park on Thursday.

The visitors had plenty of chances in the game and had an effort ruled out for offside during the opening half. Paudi Hearty and Brendan Hughes also went close either side of the interval, before Martin Smith blazed over late on.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Paul Mallon, Jimmy Cooney, Nathan Murphy; Brendan Hughes, Philip Duffy, Micky O’Kane, Gary Clarke; Martin Smith, Paudi Hearty

Subs: Vinny Smith, Wayne Robinson

Trim Celtic 6 Square United 0

Square United endured a really difficult second half away to Trim on Friday night, having trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Square United: P Malone M Duffy D Rahill A Egan A Rogers K Murray S Halpenny E Burke T Knowles T Matthews A Kerley C Kelly G Kane J Sheridan

Bellurgan United 1 Rock Celtic 0

Ciarán Sheelan’s goal early in the second half sent victory Bellurgan United’s way at Flynn Park on Thursday night.

Jason McConville’s team were the better team in a close game, creating several chances despite lacking a cutting edge in front of goal.

The nearest Rock came to making a breakthrough came just before the interval when Bellurgan centre-half Stephen Finnegan was forced to clear off his own line.

And that intervention was proven crucial after Sheelan hit the game’s only goal.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Owen Armstrong, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Daniel McDonald, Barry Dunne, Shane Finnegan; Niall Donnelly, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Luke Higgins, Ronan Mulholland

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Ed Maguire, Shane O’Callaghan, Ciarán Clarke; Liam McDonnell, Ronan Sands, Éanna McArdle, Seán Hand, Brendan Rogers; Des McKeown, Kizito Ekwueme

Subs: Brian Kilboy, Daniel Kerr, Oisín Meegan, Brian Soraghan, Gary Lennon

NEFL DIVISION ONE

Bay FC 2 Redeemer Celtic 0

Bay FC maintained their unbeaten Division One record by seeing off Redeemer Celtic in a repeat of last season’s third tier play-off final in Muirhevnamor on Thursday night.

Alfonso Crespo’s first half goal had Damien Bellew’s side in front at the interval, after an eventful first half which saw ’keeper Kevin Mullen save a Kevin McCormack penalty and Ryan Duffy receive his marching orders for Redeemer on a second yellow card.

Bay continued to hold the upper hand after the break, but had to wait until the dying embers of the affair before adding a second, when Anton Webb beat Kyle Murphy. By this point, Redeemer were two men down after Kurt Murphy’s dismissal.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Kevin Scollon, Angelo Stanley, Jimmy Byrne, Brian McCloskey; Shaun O’Connor, Luka Brlenic, Paddy Connor, Alfonso Crespo; Quadri Olowo, Anton Webb

Subs: Mario Kolak, Stephen McGuinness, Aaron Kelly, Anto McLaughlin

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Andy McDermott, Paul Gartland, Shane English, John Duffy; Kevin McCormack, Kurt Murphy, Shane Derry, Decko Moran, Kevin O’Hanlon, Ryan Duffy

Subs: Aidan Grimes, Ryan Carroll, Dane Harrison

NEFL DIVISION 3B

Kentstown 2nds 1 Glenmuir FC 3

Conor Macken’s double helped Glenmuir record their first away win of the season on Friday night.

Kentstown started the brighter, but a Macken penalty put the Glens in front, only for the hosts to draw level by half-time.

But the Hoey’s Lane side were superb in the second half and took the points with Gino Cooney’s wonderful, outside of the boot finish from 25 yards and Macken’s corner, which went directly in.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Deane Browne, Willie Kelly, Daniel Mulligan, Danny Gray; Gino Cooney, Conor Macken, Dylan Thornton, Eibhin Caldwell; Lorcan Doyle, Liam Cunningham

Subs: Niall Mackin, Ronan Molloy, Liam McKenny, Kyle Carroll

