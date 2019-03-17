Dundalk FC midfielder named SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year at FAI awards

Dundalk FC midfielder Chris Shields held off team-mates Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban to land the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award at tonight's FAI awards.

The tough-tackling No.5 impressed as the Lilywhites captured the league and FAI Cup double last term and won a place in the PFAI Team of the Season as a consequence.

Duffy landed the PFAI Player of the Year gong at their pre-Christmas presentation ceremony, pipping both Shields and Hoban to that particular accolade.

Shane Duffy, Richard Dunne and Ronan Curtis were others to be honoured on the night.

On Friday night, Dundalk made it two league wins in a row, by beating Derry City, 2-0.