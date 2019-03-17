SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk FC midfielder named SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year at FAI awards
Dundalk FC's Chris Shields holds the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award at tonight's ceremony in Dublin. (Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC midfielder Chris Shields held off team-mates Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban to land the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award at tonight's FAI awards.
The tough-tackling No.5 impressed as the Lilywhites captured the league and FAI Cup double last term and won a place in the PFAI Team of the Season as a consequence.
The winner of the @SSEAirtricityLg Player of the Year is @DundalkFC midfielder Chris Shields #FAIAwards pic.twitter.com/S9PjCGZGQt— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) March 17, 2019
Duffy landed the PFAI Player of the Year gong at their pre-Christmas presentation ceremony, pipping both Shields and Hoban to that particular accolade.
Shane Duffy, Richard Dunne and Ronan Curtis were others to be honoured on the night.
On Friday night, Dundalk made it two league wins in a row, by beating Derry City, 2-0.
