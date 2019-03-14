Louth GAA
DRAWS | Louth GAA senior, intermediate, junior and hurling championship draws 2019
Louth GAA
St. Mochta's celebrate winning 2018's CTI Business Solutions IFC final at The Grove. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Anchor Tours SFC
Group One: Dundalk Gaels, St. Mochta's, Newtown Blues
Group Two: Ardee St. Mary's, O'Raghallaigh's, O'Connell's
Group Three: St. Patrick's, Dreadnots, Sean O'Mahony's
Group Four: Naomh Máirtín, St. Joseph's, Geraldines
CTI Business Solutions IFC
Group One: Mattock Rangers, Cooley Kickhams, Naomh Fionnbarra
Group Two: Clan na Gael, Oliver Plunkett's, Kilkerley Emmets
Group Three: St. Bride's, St. Kevin's, Glen Emmets
Group Four: St. Fechin's, Dundalk Young Irelands, Hunterstown Rovers
Anglo Printers JFC
Group One: Cuchulainn Gaels, Stabannon Parnells, Lannléire
Group Two: Naomh Malachi, Dowdallshill, Wolfe Tones
Group Three: Glyde Rangers, Westerns, John Mitchel's
Group Four: Roche Emmets, St. Nicholas, Na Piarsaigh, Sean McDermott's
Anchor Tours SHC
Round robin: Naomh Moninne vs Knockbridge, Pearse Óg vs St. Fechin's; Mattock Rangers bye
