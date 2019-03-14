Louth GAA

DRAWS | Louth GAA senior, intermediate, junior and hurling championship draws 2019

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

St. Mochta's celebrate winning 2018's CTI Business Solutions IFC final at The Grove. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Anchor Tours SFC

Group One: Dundalk Gaels, St. Mochta's, Newtown Blues

Group Two: Ardee St. Mary's, O'Raghallaigh's, O'Connell's

Group Three: St. Patrick's, Dreadnots, Sean O'Mahony's

Group Four: Naomh Máirtín, St. Joseph's, Geraldines

CTI Business Solutions IFC

Group One: Mattock Rangers, Cooley Kickhams, Naomh Fionnbarra

Group Two: Clan na Gael, Oliver Plunkett's, Kilkerley Emmets

Group Three: St. Bride's, St. Kevin's, Glen Emmets

Group Four: St. Fechin's, Dundalk Young Irelands, Hunterstown Rovers

Anglo Printers JFC

Group One: Cuchulainn Gaels, Stabannon Parnells, Lannléire

Group Two: Naomh Malachi, Dowdallshill, Wolfe Tones

Group Three: Glyde Rangers, Westerns, John Mitchel's

Group Four: Roche Emmets, St. Nicholas, Na Piarsaigh, Sean McDermott's

Anchor Tours SHC

Round robin: Naomh Moninne vs Knockbridge, Pearse Óg vs St. Fechin's; Mattock Rangers bye