SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC's game with Bohs next week is postponed

Dundalk FC's Patrick McEleney in action against Bohemians last season. (Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Bohemians on Friday week, March 22, has been postponed. 

Bohs are expected to have representation in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad, which is to be named later today, for the upcoming internationals which has led to the game having to be rescheduled.

UCD vs Cork City has followed suit, while Derry City vs St. Patrick’s Athletic had already been called off. 

It means that, after this week’s visit to Derry, Dundalk’s next match will see them host Cork City at Oriel Park on Friday fortnight, March 29.

No re-fixture date is known as yet. 