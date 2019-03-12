ALLAN MATHEWS' FANZONE | Tom McNulty is a Dundalk FC legend; all-time Lilywhites XI; favourite current player...

HOW LONG ARE YOU A SUPPORTER?

I’ve been supporting Dundalk and attending games in Oriel since I was a child. I don’t know what age I started going, but it’s well over 20 years ago.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

I clearly remember us winning the league in 1994/95. I got a camera for Christmas so I had it with me on the day and managed to get some good photos. They are in my parents’ house somewhere!

STAND OR SHED?

I used to go to the stand when I was younger, but I’ve been in the shed for the last 15 years.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

We’ve got so used to going to the Aviva over the last four years and cup finals are great, but anyone can win a cup, five victories and the cup is yours. The league is more important, the best team always wins the league. I’d take one league over two cups.

FAVOURITE CURRENT PLAYER?

My friends and family know my favourite player as do many people that follow me on Twitter so I don’t need to say it again. He’s one of our current longest serving players if that’s any help. (Chris Shields)

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE PLAYER?

I still think Tom McNulty is my favourite player. He took the game by the scruff of the neck, was tough and scored some important goals. He won trophies, too, and is a bit of a legend in Dundalk.

OPPOSITION PLAYER YOU ADMIRE?

Bastian Hery (Waterford FC). Although we have some brilliant midfielders, I’d love to see him here. There’s not a team in the country that he wouldn’t improve.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

It’s hard to look past the Dundalk/Cork rivalry. It’s been great to have over the last five years and it will continue this season. Rovers is obviously another great rivalry as we are the two most successful clubs in the country. Although they maybe have not done so well in the last six/seven years the games versus them are always feisty.

OTHER TEAM YOU LIKE TO SEE DOING WELL?

I like to see most teams doing well, I love the league and to see most teams thriving. There’s nothing worse than a team struggling financially and going bust; it ruins the reputation of the league itself. If I’d to pick a team it would be UCD or Sligo. I’ve no affiliation to either, but UCD have a great style of play and have brought through so many great LOI players, Finn, McMillan, Benson, Boyle, Byrne, Cawley... Sligo, like Dundalk, is a great footballing town who are well supported whether the team is going through a successful period or not.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

The best game of the Kenny era was the 3-0 victory over BATE in Tallaght. I actually missed the game, my father-in-law took my ticket and went with my mam. I was away camping in Boyle with the Scout Group I’m a leader in, but managed to source a TV in the pool room of a pub so all the scouts and leaders could go and watch it. It was unreal. I love to watch the highlights on YouTube every now and again. Just wish I was there...

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Steve Williams; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Colin Hawkins, Dane Massey; Tom McNulty, Chris Shields, Daryl Horgan, Ronan Finn, Richie Towell; David McMillan. Subs: Gary Rogers, Andy Boyle, David Cassidy, Stephen Maher, Micheal Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Gary Haylock, Mark Quigley

SEASON PREDICTION

I’d be more than happy if we retain the league and improve on last year’s European journey.