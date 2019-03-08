Dundalk FC hoping for another March win over Waterford, minus the drama

Having drawn three of their opening four league games - a run similar to the one at the beginning of last season - Dundalk FC will be hoping for another reoccurrence when they host Waterford FC at Oriel Park tonight. KO: 7:45pm.

Last March, the Lilywhites secured their third victory of the campaign in the sixth outing, Waterford's Garry Comerford registering an own-goal in injury-time of their tie with Stephen Kenny's men. A similar outcome would be warmly welcomed this time around, too.

That was one of three wins the champions enjoyed against Alan Reynolds' side last year, the exception coming at the RSC in May, the night Stephen O'Donnell broke his leg. Significantly, though, that was to be their last defeat until Shamrock Rovers controversially departed Oriel with the points in late August.

Both teams enter the fray tonight sitting in mid-table, Dundalk fifth, one place ahead of the Munster men, who, themselves, have only won one from four this campaign. Mind, that was the derby with Cork City, 2-0 at Turner's Cross, a match which has been better remembered for sparking the verbal sparring between bosses Reynolds and John Caulfield, which has been all over the media since.

Nevertheless, having narrowly lost two of those ties - at home versus Rovers and away to Derry City - the Blues will provide stern resistance this evening, especially if they're able to keep Patrick Hoban under wraps. Last season's top-scorer is yet to get off the mark for Dundalk this term.

And then there is a levelling factor of sorts with regard to the Lilywhites' well-documented injury crisis, Chris Shields (knee) being the latest entrant to an already crowded medical suite. Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney remain out, while John Mountney is doubtful.

With Dean Jarvis also set to undergo a late fitness test, it's plausible that Vinny Perth's midfield could include two recent additions, in Seán Murray and Jordan Flores, with Jamie McGrath in the No.10 position. Daniel Kelly and Michael Duffy could then assume wide roles.

Waterford aren't without injury issues themselves, however, as defender Kevin Lynch is out, with Bastien Hery - a midfielder in last year's PFAI Team of the Year - touch and go.

Robert Harvey is the match referee.