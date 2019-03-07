Rail Service

Irish Rail running special service from Dundalk to Dublin for Ireland's Six Nations clash with France this weekend

Rail Service

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Rail running special service from Dundalk to Dublin for Ireland's Six Nations clash with France this weekend

Irish Rail are running a special train to Dublin for Sunday's Six Nations clash of Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium.

Irish Rail are running a special train to Dublin for Sunday's Six Nations clash of Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium.

The train will depart Dundalk Station at 12:05pm and arrive at Connolly Station well ahead of kick-off, which is at 3pm.

Standard fare charges apply.

See Irish Rail for more.