Irish Rail running special service from Dundalk to Dublin for Ireland's Six Nations clash with France this weekend
Irish Rail are running a special train to Dublin for Sunday's Six Nations clash of Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium.
The train will depart Dundalk Station at 12:05pm and arrive at Connolly Station well ahead of kick-off, which is at 3pm.
Standard fare charges apply.
See Irish Rail for more.
