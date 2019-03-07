NEW JERSEY | Louth LGFA release a stunning new jersey made by local company

Louth LGFA have released a stunning new home jersey, which they will wear for the first time in Saturday week's league match against Fermanagh at Páirc Clan na Gael.

Local sportswear manufacturer DEFY have come on-board as the kit designer with Blackstone Motors remaining as the main sponsor.

Captain Kate Flood modelled the new rig, as seen below.

I think you'll all agree that the new jersey is stunning!