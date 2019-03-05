Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne helps Sunderland to Wembley cup final

Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne helped Sunderland into the Checkatrade Trophy final tonight.

The on-loan Burnley defender played his part in a 2-0 win away to Bristol Rovers in the competition's semi-final.

Jack Ross' team will now face fellow League One promotion chasers Portsmouth in the March 31 decider at Wembley Stadium. The match will kick-off at 2:30pm.

Wembley do I look happy? https://t.co/OBw3i9AYV7 — Jimmy Dunne (@jimmydunne70) March 5, 2019

Sunderland's goals were scored by Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan - one in either half.

Dunne has made a real impression since joining Sunderland, nailing down a regular place at the heart of their defence, having helped Hearts to the top of the Scottish Premiership during a successful loan spell in Edinburgh earlier in the season.