Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne helps Sunderland to Wembley cup final
Jimmy Dunne in his Sunderland colours before tonight's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final away to Bristol Rovers.
Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne helped Sunderland into the Checkatrade Trophy final tonight.
The on-loan Burnley defender played his part in a 2-0 win away to Bristol Rovers in the competition's semi-final.
Jack Ross' team will now face fellow League One promotion chasers Portsmouth in the March 31 decider at Wembley Stadium. The match will kick-off at 2:30pm.
Wembley do I look happy? https://t.co/OBw3i9AYV7— Jimmy Dunne (@jimmydunne70) March 5, 2019
Sunderland's goals were scored by Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan - one in either half.
Dunne has made a real impression since joining Sunderland, nailing down a regular place at the heart of their defence, having helped Hearts to the top of the Scottish Premiership during a successful loan spell in Edinburgh earlier in the season.
