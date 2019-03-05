O'Connell's clubman and former Louth U17 boss appointed to manage the Louth junior footballers

Malcolm McDonnell will manage the Louth juniors in 2019.

The O'Connell's man, in a joint capacity with Naomh Máirtín's Tom Rooney, oversaw the Wee County minors last year and succeeds Kieran Maguire and Barry O'Connor, who took charge of the team for the Leinster Championship defeat to Kildare in June.

Louth last reached the provincial decider at this grade in 2017, under the tutelage of Ollie McDonnell, losing to Meath at Croke Park.

The Reds face Wicklow away in the quarter-final on May 22, with the victor facing Meath a fortnight later.