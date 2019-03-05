REPORT | Dundalk FC midfielder to miss up to six weeks through injury

Dundalk FC midfielder Chris Shields could miss up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Shields sustained the knock in Friday night's draw with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and went for a scan yesterday (Monday), with LMFM now reporting a month-and-a-half lay-off for the 28-year-old.

Sport: It's emerged that @DundalkFC's Chris Shields is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, following the injury picked up in last week's scoreless draw against Shamrock Rovers. pic.twitter.com/cPweDophWc — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) March 5, 2019

It comes as yet another blow to new Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth, who already has to do without the services of key midfielders Patrick McEleney and Robbie Benson for a prolonged period.

Dundalk welcome Waterford FC to Oriel Park on Friday night searching for their second league win of the season, although they have begun the term unbeaten with a win over UCD and draws against Sligo, Finn Harps and Rovers.