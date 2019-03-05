SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

REPORT | Dundalk FC midfielder to miss up to six weeks through injury

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC midfielder Chris Shields. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC midfielder Chris Shields could miss up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Shields sustained the knock in Friday night's draw with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and went for a scan yesterday (Monday), with LMFM now reporting a month-and-a-half lay-off for the 28-year-old.

It comes as yet another blow to new Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth, who already has to do without the services of key midfielders Patrick McEleney and Robbie Benson for a prolonged period.

Dundalk welcome Waterford FC to Oriel Park on Friday night searching for their second league win of the season, although they have begun the term unbeaten with a win over UCD and draws against Sligo, Finn Harps and Rovers.