Gaelic Grounds 'isn't really' a home comfort says Louth player ahead of Sligo's visit to Drogheda

Louth ’keeper Fergal Sheekey is hoping his team can make it three National League wins in a row on Sunday, when Sligo visit the Gaelic Grounds - but the Young Irelands stopper has said the Drogheda venue doesn’t offer any advantage to them.

The visitors enter the clash pointless and could move a step closer to the drop if the Reds can secure another victory, one which would establish them as genuine promotion contenders.

“We’re playing them in Drogheda, but it isn’t really a home advantage,” Sheekey told The Democrat. “It’s not a great pitch.

“We’ve played our last two games in Croke Park and Tullamore - they suit us down to the ground.

“We play a short, running game. The boys are very fit and they like running with the ball so a big field suits us and, unfortunately, Drogheda is not like that.”

It is believed a move away from the O’Raghallaigh’s venue was explored, with both Ardee and Dowdallshill discussed as a potential host ground.

However, a mixture of health and safety concerns and an apparent lack of appetite for such a venue switch meant focus shifted back to the Gaelic Grounds, where Louth lost their round one affair against Longford.