SHEELAN CUP GROUP C | Eamo shoots two goals for Mochta's in Kilkerley win; Mary's pip O'Mahony's in Ardee

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group E

St. Mochta's 3-13 Kilkerley Emmets 0-13

St. Mochta’s held out for victory over Kilkerley Emmets in Group C of the Sheelan Cup in what proved to be a very competitive encounter.

Eamon O’Neill struck the first goal before Danny Kindlon added a second on the stroke of half-time to see his side lead by 2-4 to 0-7.

Michael Begley and Tadhg McEnaney were on target for the Emmets, but St. Mochta’s secured the points when O’Neill added the third goal from the penalty spot.

St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; Cormac Callan, Philip Englishby (0-1), Tomas Kindlon; Liam Kindlon, Andrew English, Conor Garland; Eamon O’Neill (2-2), Danny Kindlon (1-0); Stephen McCooey, Gerry Garland (0-2), Shane Kieran; Cormac Smyth (0-1), Nigel Farrell, Brendan Duff

Subs: Paddy Duffy, Owen Lennon (0-3), Craig Lennon (0-4), Nicky Browne

Kilkerley Emmets: Cillian Quigley; Tadhg McKeown, Adam Shields, Niall Mulholland; Cormac Bellew; Cillian Kampes, Seán Hand; Rian Hand (0-1), Cathal Bellew; Kieran Lennon, Michael Begley (0-3), Ewan McEnteggart; Ultan McEnaney (0-1), Tadhg McEnaney (0-6), Daniel McKeown (0-2)

Subs: Ciarán McGlynn, Shaun McElroy, Darren Litchfield, Andrew McGuill, James Bellew, Tadhg Litchfield

Ardee, St. Mary's 1-5 Sean O'Mahony's 0-7

St. Mary’s came out on top in this Group C Sheelan Cup encounter thanks largely to a first half goal from Tiarnan Corrigan.

That goal was enough to see his side lead by 1-1 to 0-5 at the break with Benny Traynor and Stephen Kilcoyne on target for the Dundalk men.

There was little between the teams in the second half, but a point from Tristan Knowles ensured the home side held out for victory.

Ardee, St. Mary’s: Gavin Douglas; Donal McKenny, Barry McCoy, Conor Keenan; Brendan Matthews, Philip Trainor, Eimhin Keenan; Robert Leavy, Liam Jackson (0-1); Tristan Knowles (0-1), Cian Commins (0-1), Tiarnan Corrigan (1-0); Mark Fay (0-2), Jamie Rooney, Evan Malone

Subs: Evan Malone, Alan McGauley, Karl Faulkner, Lorcan Malone, Cillian Scott, Gavin Kirk

Sean O’Mahony’s: Paudie McConville; Ciarán Finan, Robbie Galligan, Colin Finan; Niall McLaughlin, John Murphy, Eoin Hanratty; Conor Martin, Shane Kerrigan (0-1); Ben McLaughlin (0-1), Kyle Carroll (0-1), Seán Mathews; Stephen Kilcoyne (0-2), Shane Brennan, Benny Traynor (0-2)

Subs: Kevin Brennan, Cian McEvoy, Ciarán Jameson, Alan Carr, Terry Kelly

