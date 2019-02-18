SHEELAN CUP GROUP B | Quigley hits 0-7 for Joe's in victory over O'Raghallaigh's as Cooley defeat Glyde by nine

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group B

St. Joseph's 0-13 O'Raghallaigh's 0-8

St. Joseph's got their season off to a winning start in round one of the Sheelan Cup with a five-point win over the O'Raghallaigh's in Cluskey Park.

After the opening eight points of the game were shared, Joe's took control in the second quarter by hitting four unanswered points, two each from Jack Mulligan and Alan Quigley to lead by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Points from Barry Flanagan and Olan Walshe kept the O'Raghallaigh's in the game, but just like in the first half, Joe's finished strongly with two points from Oisín McGuinness to emerge winners on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-8.

St. Joseph’s: Shane Barron; Aidan Kieran, Philip Brennan, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Shane McQuillan, Gerard Hoey; Adam O’Connor, Killian Staunton; Alan McKenna, Dáire Smyth, Conor Neary; Jack Mulligan (0-2), Oisín McGuinness (0-4), Alan Quigley (0-7)

Subs: Ian McDonald, Dáire McKiernan

O’Raghallaigh’s: Joe Flanagan; Matthew Moore, Ciarán Brassil, Kevin Magee; James Morgan, Stephen Murphy, Emmet King; Eoin Moore (0-2), Rúairí Moore; Scott Byrne, Barry Flanagan (0-4), Bryan Smith; Ciarán O’Reilly, John Horan (0-1), Olan Walshe (0-1)

Cooley Kickhams 2-11 Glyde Rangers 0-8

Cooley Kickhams got their campaign off to a winning start at home to Glyde Rangers in Group B of the Sheelan Cup.

Michael Carron struck the first goal of the game to help his side lead by 1-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Despite Trevor O’Brien scoring five points, the Tallanstown side were unable to close the gap and Joseph Quinn sealed victory with a second goal for Cooley.

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Shane Marks, Keith White, Dylan McGarrity; Dean McGreehan, Luke White, James O’Reilly (0-1); Peter Thornton, Patrick Hanlon; Emmet Rogan (0-4), James Loughran, Aoghain McGuin- ness; Michael Carron (1-1), Brian White (0-3), Michael Rafferty (0-1)

Subs: Alan Page, Daniel Hanlon, Emmet McGuigan (0-1), Joseph Quinn (1-0), Patrick Sheelan, Declan McGuinness

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullough, Jason Dullaghan; Alan Brennan (0-1), Cein Sheridan, Dion Conlon (0-1); Ciaráin Sheridan, Brian Duffy; Martin McArdle, Conor Sheridan, Aaron Devlin; Trevor O’Brien (0-5), Barry Brennan, Fiachra Sheridan (0-1)



Subs: Kevin Kane, Dylan Kearney, Dean Brennan, Niall Sharkey