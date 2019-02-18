SHEELAN CUP GROUP F | Hamill's goal helps Gers begin Dunne's reign with victory over Bride's

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group F

Geraldines 1-10 St. Bride's 0-8

Dara Hamill proved to be the match-winner for Geraldines as he finished with a personal tally of 1-5 in this win over neighbours St. Bride’s.

The Haggardstown side were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the break before Hamill scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Victory saw the Gers get Eamon Dunne's reign off to the ideal start minus county players Dan Corcoran and Jim McEneaney.

Meanwhile, Declan McCoy's Bride's will get stronger once a number of regulars return from county and college duty.

Geraldines: Seán McEneaney; Neil Jones, Seán Watters, James Corrigan; Seán Thornton, Stephen Reidy, Fearghal McDonald (0-1); Matt Corcoran (0-1), Shane Thornton; Josh Arrowsmith (0-1), Dara Hamill (1-5), Gareth Neacy; Paddy Geoghegan (0-2), Glen Trainor, Conor McGowan



Subs: Ben Mooney, Niall Craven, Andy Traynor, Anto Lines, John Rogers

St. Bride’s: Frank Noonan; Ronan Bailey, Mark Hoey, Darren Bailey; Philip Tynan, Liam Molloy, Johnny Culleton (0-1); Gareth Hall, Alan Dunne; Ross Kehoe, Kevin Hearty (0-3), Aaron Devin (0-2); Michael Keane, Neil Thornton, James Costello (0-1)

Subs: Richie Halpenny, Conaill Devin (0-1), James Searson, Niall Brennan, Stephen Hilliard, Paul Halpenny

- Dundalk Young Irelands vs St. Kevin's takes place tomorrow night, Tuesday, February 19, at Páirc Éire Óg.