SHEELAN CUP GROUP E | Mattock defeat Hunterstown by double scores as Woods-inspired Barrs shock Máirtín's

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group E

Hunterstown Rovers 0-9 Mattock Rangers 3-9

Goals from Ben McKenna, Brian Corcoran and David Reid saw Mattock Rangers come out on top against neighbours Hunterstown Rovers.

It was McKenna who grabbed the first goal of the match as the home side went in at the break with a 1-6 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

Glen Mathews kicked seven points for Rovers over the hour, but it wasn’t enough to rescue the game as Corcoran added a second goal before Reid hit the net from a late penalty.

Hunterstown Rovers: Marc Levins; Alan Matthews, Richard Taaffe, Paddy Mooney; Keith Brennan, Paddy Gaffe, Martin Lennon (0-1); Mark Brennan, Ryan Ward; Brendan Lennon, Paul Carrie, Paddy Matthews; Dean Burns, Glen Mathews (0-7), Alan Landy (0-1)



Subs: Niall Carrie, Conor Mathews, Caolan McCabe, Colm Murphy, Phelim McQuillan, Paul Doherty

Mattock Rangers: Mike Englishby; Alan Caraher, Seán Gilsenan, Ben Quaile; Terry Donegan, Dáire Englishby, Adrian Reid (0-1); Daniel Bannon (0-1), Jason Condon; Cathal Fleming (0-1), Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna (1-1); David Reid (1-2), Seán Clarke, Patrick Birch

Subs: Brian Corcoran (1-1), JP Watters (0-2), Ben Markey, Hugh Donnelly, Cathal Clarke, Cillian Hickey

Naomh Máirtín 1-8 Naomh Fionnbarra 2-11

Naomh Fionnbarra returned home from Monasterboice on Saturday night with a six-point victory over Naomh Máirtín in Group E of the Sheelan Cup.

William Woods scored two first half goals to put the Barrs in a strong position with a 2-8 to 0-3 lead.

Conor Morgan pulled a goal back in the second half as the Máirtín’s improved, but it was too late to save the game.

Naomh Máirtín: Jamie Mulholland; Alan Downey, Eoin Wright, Shane Campbell; Pádraig McDonagh, Adam Winters, Jack McCarville; Wayne Campbell, Joe McGrane; Jack Murphy (0-1), Conor Morgan (1-4), Conor Healy (0-1); Conor Whelan, Francis McCullough, Brian McQuillan (0-1))



Sub: JP Rooney (0-1)

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, James Butterly, Kalem Regan; Bryan Sharkey, Josh Crosbie, Chris McGlynn (0-1); John Doyle, Jack Butterly (0-3); Máirtín Murphy (0-1), Conor Osborne, Nicholas Butterly; Ciarán Markey, William Woods (2-6), Adam Hanratty

Subs: Pádraig Murphy, Michael McArdle, Niall Woods