SHEELAN CUP GROUP D | Conlon shoots 1-7 for O'Connell's against Clans, while Blues overcome Plunkett's in derby

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group D

Newtown Blues 4-17 Oliver Plunkett's 0-10

County champions Newtown Blues made a winning start to the 2019 season as they proved too strong for neighbours Oliver Plunkett's on Saturday night.

Blues fired in four goals through Hugh McGinn, Alan Connor, John McDonnell and Jimmy Murray to ensure they ran out comfortable winners, despite the Plunkett's putting in good performances through Dean Carolan, Cillian Matthews and Tadgh O’Brien.

Newtown Blues: R Brown; N Costello, C Reynolds, T Costello; A Connor (1-0), J Connolly, J Kelly (0-1); C Reid, J McDonnell (1-2); L McQuillan, H McGinn (1-1), D Nally (0-2); R Carr (0-8), J Murray (1-3), J Doherty



Subs: T McCann, J Moore, E McConnon, P Moore, A McGinn

Oliver Plunkett’s: Stephen Beirth; Tadhg O’Brien, Josh Cormican, Ciarán McCormack; Cillian Matthews, Cian Matthews, Ricky Bateson; Dean Carolan, Trevor Walsh; David Lambe, Cian Brady, Seán Callaghan; Craig O’Connor, Andy Morgan, Kevin Keogh

Subs: Luke Haggins, Niall Murtagh, Colm Duffy

Clan na Gael 0-11 O'Connell's 2-11

Niall Conlon fired in a personal tally of 1-7 to help his side overcome the challenge of Clan na Gael in Group D on the Ecco Road on Saturday night.

Conlon’s goal came in the opening half as his side went in at the break with a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

Robbie Curran led the fightback for Clans with Mark Newell and John Byrne also on target. However, a second goal from Jackie Agnew put the result beyond doubt as the Bellingham side returned home with victory.

Clan na Gael: Cillian Rice; Tiernan Weldon, Cian Callan, Kevin Carroll; Craig Long, Stephen Fitzpatrick, Micheál McDonnell; Robbie Curran (0-6), Paul Crewe; Jason Cullen, Seán O’Hanlon (0-1), Mark Lee; Mark Newell (0-1), Mark McGeown (0-1), Paul Gore (0-1)



Subs: John Byrne (0-1), Tiarnan Reilly, Gerard Curran, Dean O’Donnell, David McGeown

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; John McLoughlin, Conor Byrne, James Clerkin; Keith Ryan, Stuart Osborne, Stefan O’Hanrahan; Ciaran O’Brien, Conor Kiernan; Dean Corrigan, Salem Rifaie (0-1), Jackie Agnew (1-1); Paul McKeever, Niall Conlon (1-7), Robert Quigley (0-1)

Subs: Emmet Byrne, Conor McGill, David Hoey, Cian Doyle (0-1)