SHEELAN CUP GROUP A | Moloney helps Dundalk Gaels past Fechin's as Pat's fall to heavy loss against Dreadnots

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group A

St. Fechin's 0-7 Dundalk Gaels 0-10

Dundalk Gaels made it a worthwhile trip to Beaulieu on Saturday evening as they recorded a three-point win over St. Fechin's in Group A of the Sheelan Cup.

The teams were level at four points apiece at the break, but Gaels upped the tempo in the second half to record a deserved win.

David Moloney finished with three points, while Jason Clarke and Paul McCrave were also on target.

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; James Lynch, David McComish, Eamonn Kenny; Gary Shevlin (0-1), Peter McGinnity, Adrian Rafferty; Errol Boyle, David Moloney (0-3); Jordan Keating, Emmet Lyndsay, Paul McCrave (0-2); Chris Sweeney (0-1), Jason Clarke (0-2), Luke Murray

Subs: Mark Hanna, Gerry Fee (0-1), Aaron Culligan, John Byrne

Dreadnots 3-13 St. Patrick's 0-7

Dreadnots fired in three goals as they proved too strong for St. Patrick's at Clogherhead in Group A of the Sheelan Cup on Saturday night.

Goals from Peter Kirwan and Carl Monaghan saw the hosts go in at the break with a very healthy 2-11 to 0-3 lead.

Richard Kirwan added a third goal early in the second half and there was no way back for a Pat's side who had Aidan McCann contribute three points.

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Brian Gargan, David O’Brien, Conor Clarke; Aaron Scullion, Pádraig Rath, Barry Faulkner; Darragh Shevlin, Pepe Smith (0-4); Pat Lynch, Peter Kirwan (1-1), Carl Monaghan (1-0); Jay Hughes (0-4), Richard Kirwan (1-1), Conor Shevlin (0-3)

St. Patrick’s: Evin Cronin; Aaron Rogers, Darren O’Hanlon, Rory Duffy; Leonard Grey, Eoghan Lafferty, Jason Woods (0-1); Thomas McCann, Cathal Grogan (0-1); Aidan McCann (0-3), Evan White, Conor Grogan; Adam Finnegan, Darragh Lafferty (0-2), Tadhg O’Connor

Subs: Alan O’Connor, Jack Murphy, Sean McGeough, Gavin Gregory, Cormac Barry, Stephen Toner