Trench Cup final heartbreak for DkIT in Mallow

Trench Cup final

DkIT 2-7 LYIT 0-15

DkIT suffered Trench Cup final heartbreak in Mallow on Saturday afternoon, running out two-point losers against Letterkenny IT as they attempted to claim a third crown in as many attempts.

Helped by an early goal from Louth forward Sam Mulroy, the Oisín McConville and Shane Lennon-managed side were in front at the break, 1-6 to six.

However, with LYIT having the breeze in the second period, they set about chipping into the deficit.

But a goal from Eunan Walsh ensured DkIT led 2-6 to nine with 15 minutes to go.

Michael Murphy’s men ended the contest the stronger, though, hitting the final six points, including four in injury-time, to prevail 0-15 to 2-7 victors.

Thus, DkIT, who competed in the Sigerson Cup last year, saw their hopes of a third Trench win since 2016 cruelly vanish.

PEDIGREE

Many of Wayne Kierans’ Louth senior players made-up the Dundalk side: Sam Mulroy, Eoghan Callaghan (both Naomh Máirtín), Ross Nally (Newtown Blues), Hugh Osborne (Naomh Fionnbarra), Fergal Sheekey (Dundalk Young Irelands).

St. Bride’s pair Seán Marry and Seán Brennan also pulled on DkIT colours, as did Cooley Kickhams prospect Fearghal Malone.

SEMI-FINAL

On Friday, they qualified for the decider courtesy of a 0-17 to 11 win over Waterford IT, having led 0-7 to six at the midway stage. Meanwhile, LYIT narrowly overcame GMIT, 0-20 to 3-8.

OTHER PLAYERS

Captain of DkIT was Castlerahan clubman Cormac Daly, while Armagh and Crossmaglen Rangers’ Rian O’Neill starred up front.