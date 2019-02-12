2019 League of Ireland winners to face two-legged play-off with champions of the North

The 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions will face the Danske Bank Premiership winners in a two-legged play-off next November.

FAI Competitions chief Fran Gavin made the announcement at today's season launch at the Aviva Stadium, where Brian Gartland was present on Dundalk FC's behalf.

The Lilywhites are favourites to retain their league crown - with the action getting underway on Friday night - in what would be their fifth title in six seasons. Should they do so, they would face the North's champions from the 2018/'19 campaign, which is ongoing presently, with Linfield leading the way.

The game will follow the FAI Cup final and has similarities to the now defunct Setanta Cup, the final of which the Lilywhites reached twice, in 2011 and '14.

That competition - which included four clubs from both sides of the border - was last played for five years ago.

Irish sides will again compete in next season's Scottish Irn-Bru Cup.