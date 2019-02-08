'Beast from the East' departs Dundalk FC

Lithuanian international Karolis Chvedukas has left Dundalk FC to join Premier Division rivals Waterford FC.

Dubbed 'The Beast from the East', the midfielder's time at Oriel Park was plagued by injury, although he did impress when appearing during last season's double-winning campaign.

He signed a two-year deal last January, but will now move on.

Chvedukas made 12 appearances for the club, scoring once, against Limerick FC.