Dundalk FC to play Longford Town in pre-season friendly

Dundalk FC will host Longford Town for a pre-season friendly next month.

The Midlanders will travel to Oriel Park on Tuesday, February 5, with the match kicking off at 7:45pm.

Other encounters are expected to be announced, though the visit of Neale Fenn's charges will likely be the last before the league season gets underway - against Sligo Rovers on February 15 - with the President's Cup trip to Cork City pencilled in for Saturday, February 9.

The week before the Longford match will see the Lilywhites continue their season preparations in Spain with two fixtures expected to go ahead there.