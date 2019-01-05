Former Dundalk FC striker Ciarán Kilduff signs for First Division promotion hopefuls

Former Dundalk FC striker Ciarán Kilduff signed with First Division Shelbourne.

The Kildare man has spent the last two seasons in the United States with Jacksonville Armada, captaining the NASL outfit.

Kilduff joins Ian Morris' men for 2019 aiming to win the fifth League of Ireland title, following wins at Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk (2) and UCD.

The 30-year-old is remembered at Dundalk for scoring twice in the 2016/17 Europa League group stages, equalising away to AZ Alkmaar and firing home the winner against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Tallaght. He also helped the club to the league and FAI Cup double in 2015.

He left the Lilywhites in the summer of 2017 - after two years at Oriel Park - to sign with Jacksonville, but has now moved home to join the seventh club of his Irish football career.