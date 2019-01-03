Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC drawn to face Midlanders in Leinster Senior Cup
Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC's Seán Hoare. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk FC will face First Division Athlone Town in the fourth round of next season's Leinster Senior Cup.
The Lilywhites will host the tie in what will be the first meeting of the teams since 2014.
Dundalk were beaten by St. Patrick's Athletic in last year's semi-final.
LFA Senior Cup Fourth Round Draw. @shelsfc v @bfcdublin @Cabinteely_FC v @BrayWanderers @UCDAFC v @crumlinunited or @MalahideUnited @DundalkFC v @athlonetownfc1 @WeAreAyrfield or @NorthEndWexford v @LongfordTownFC @stpatsfc v @WexfordFC @LSLLeague— Peter Doyle (@LeinsterFA1892) January 3, 2019
Elsewhere, holders Shelbourne have been drawn against north-Dublin rivals Shelbourne.
Under new boss Vinny Perth, the Lilywhites get their competitive campaign underway on February 9 with the President's Cup game away to Cork City.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on