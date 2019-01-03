Dundalk FC drawn to face Midlanders in Leinster Senior Cup

Dundalk FC will face First Division Athlone Town in the fourth round of next season's Leinster Senior Cup.

The Lilywhites will host the tie in what will be the first meeting of the teams since 2014.

Dundalk were beaten by St. Patrick's Athletic in last year's semi-final.

Elsewhere, holders Shelbourne have been drawn against north-Dublin rivals Shelbourne.

Under new boss Vinny Perth, the Lilywhites get their competitive campaign underway on February 9 with the President's Cup game away to Cork City.