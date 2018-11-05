Louth ladies captain Kate Flood nominated for TG4 Players' Player of the Year award

Louth ladies captain Kate Flood has been nominated for the TG4 Junior Players' Player of the Year award having led her side to the All-Ireland final.

The St. Patrick's attacker scored a memorable winning goal in her team's semi-final win over Derry, having starred in the Wee County's run to Croke Park.

However, Limerick proved too strong in their September showdown, and the Shannonsiders boast the other two award nominees, Rebecca Delee and Cathy Mee.

Flood claimed the gong three years ago after the Reds' junior championship triumph.

The winners will be revealed at the 2018 TG4 All-Star Awards Banquet, in association with Lidl, which will be held at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, December 1.