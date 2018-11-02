O'Connell's name former Lannléire player as their new manager

O'Connell's have named John O'Connor as their new senior team manager.

The former Lannléire player and trainer replaces Paul Gallagher, who stood down after one season in charge.

O'Connor's three year term with his native club came to an end upon their exit from the junior championship at the hands of Glyde Rangers - their third semi-final defeat in as many years. The Dunleer men also lost out on promotion from Division Three in the play-offs.

O'Connell's had a decent year just gone, topping their championship group to retain their senior status before succumbing heavily to Naomh Máirtín in the last eight. However, despite looking odds on to qualify for the promotion play-offs, they missed out altogether after a disappointing end to the campaign, finishing mid-table.