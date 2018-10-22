Bay return to Division two action with a bang against Oldcastle

NEFL Division Two

Oldcastle United 1-6 Bay FC

Bay FC got back to league action on Sunday, recording a thumping victory away to Oldcastle United.

Gavin Donnelly opened the scoring for the Dundalk side on 20 minutes, diverting Anto McLaughlin’s delivery into the net off the ‘bar, before doubling their advantage from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

A rasping effort from Paddy Connor made it 3-0 to Bay and they weren’t finished as, just before half-time, Kevin Scollon got in on the act to put Damien Bellew’s side in cruise control.

And there was no let-up from Bay as Scollon was involved in the goal of the match, scored by left-back Joe Woods. The defender teasing the ball delightfully to the corner of the net.

Substitute Johnny Winters made it 6-0 and while Oldcastle pulled a strike back, Bay eased to the three points.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Pairic Browne, Joe Woods; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Kevin Scollon; Alan McCartney, Gavin Donnelly

Subs: Mario Kolak, Johnny Winters, Alfonso Crespo, Robbie Murphy, Stephen McGuinness