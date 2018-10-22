Kerley on target twice as Square return to NEFL Division One summit

NEFL Division One

Square United 4-3 Athboy Celtic

Square United returned to the top of NEFL Division One with a narrow win over Athboy Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Two first half goals from Aaron Kerley put the Ardee men in control; the first coming after good left-wing play by Paudy Clarke and Trevor Matthews, before Andrew Egan assisted with the second.

But Athboy scored either side of the break to leave the home team wondering if they were going to drop points at home for the second week in succession.

However, good play by Egan forced an Athboy own goal before Kian Moran maintained his good recent form by bagging Square’s fourth.

Athboy pulled a goal back to make it a nervy finish, but Square held on, claiming a priceless three points.

Square United: Mark Levins, Killian Murray, Paudy Clarke, Eamonn Callaghan, Stefan Halpenny, Johnny Sheridan, Robbie Leavy, Kian Moran, Andrew Egan, Aaron Kerley, Trevor Matthews

Subs: Mark Quinn, Eddie Burke, Brian Corcoran, James Clarke, Barry McCoy