Clem Walshe edges out Colin Roche to claim the Sunday honours at Dundalk Golf Club

Clem Walshe shot the best gross score of the day on Sunday and it was also good enough to give the four handicapper the overall prize after his nett score of 39pts edged out Colin Roche by the narrowest of margins.

Walshe went round in 71 gross, which equated to 35pts, and it was a round that included back to back birdies at the fifth and sixth, 13 pars and three bogeys as he scored on every hole, going out with 20pts and returning with 19pts.

Roche (9) had to settle for winning Category 1 by one point from Neil Mullooly (6) while Michael McDermott (16) claimed the Category 2 prize by one point from Sean O’Sullivan (18) after shooting 35pts.

Matchplay specialist Oliver McGinnity showed he is just as adept when it comes to singles golf as he took Category 3 on countback from young Lee Egan (28) after both finished on 38pts.

Congratulations to Caolan Rafferty on winning the Fife Tournament in Scotland last week and also leading Maynooth University to victory in the team events.

There was a big turnout on Saturday for the annual Adult & Juvenile competition with 39 pairs playing Scotch Foursomes. The competition was very generously sponsored by our Club Professional Leslie Walker and at the presentation ceremony, Club President Gerry Murray thanked Leslie for his sponsorship and also for his on-going commitment to juvenile coaching and the overall juvenile programme.

Sunday, October 21 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Clem Walshe (4) 39/19pts. Category 1 (0-12): Colin Roche (9) 39/18pts, Neil Mullooly (6) 38pts. Category 2 (13-17): Michael Mc Dermott (16) 35pts, Sean O’Sullivan (18) 34pts. Category 3 (18+): Oliver McGinnity (20) 38/20pts, Lee Egan (28) 38pts. Gross: Clem Walshe (4) 35pts.

Saturday, October 20 – Adult & Juvenile Scotch Foursomes sponsored by Leslie Walker - Category 1 (Adult & 18 Hole Boy): Hugh Reilly (21) & James Reilly (17) 66; Terry Conlon (6) & Lee Egan (28) 67. Category 2 (Adult & 18 Hole Girl): Marie Strain (16) & Katie Rowland (36) 73; Stephen Lynch (7) & Aoife Verling (36) 73.5. Category 3 (Adult & 9 Hole Boy): Graham Purcell (19) & Jarlath Purcell (36) 76.5; Nicholas McShane (17) & Ódhran McShane (36) 77.8. Category 4 (Adult & 9 Hole Girl): Adrian Kenny (17) & Keira Kenny (36) 75.5; Eddie Rogers (3) & Clara Egan (36) 83.5. Category 5 (Adult & 5 Hole Boy): Sean Ward (19) & Tiernan Cunningham (40) 38.25; Joe Garvey (18) & Oran Egan (40) 38.5. Category 6 (Adult & 5 Hole Girl): Gerry McDermott (16) & Mia McDermott (40) 43; Gerry Murray (10) & Holly Murray (40) 43.5.