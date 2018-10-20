Referee’s display has Bellurgan feeling aggrieved as they exit FAI Junior Cup

FAI Junior Cup

St. Kevin's Boys 4-1 Bellurgan United

The scoreline told only part of the story as Bellurgan United bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup in Dublin last Friday night.

Jason McConville’s side felt harshly treated by the match officials with two of St. Kevins’ goals, including the opener, coming in controversial circumstances.

The opening period looked set to finish scoreless until the Dubliners struck in the last minute. An offside call looked to be in the offing as both sides stopped, but with the referee allowing play to go on the Kevin’s attacker forced a corner from which his team took the lead.

Poor defending gifted the hosts a second before Ciarán Sheelan halved Bellurgan’s deficit.

And, while United tired as the second half progressed, they remained in touch until St. Kevin’s added a third with six minutes to play. Bellurgan defender Mark Murphy looked to have been body-checked as he moved out of defence, though the official saw nothing untoward with the challenge as Kevin’s raced ahead to make it 3-1.

Deep into stoppage time, they scored a fourth as Bellurgan headed back up the M1 feeling aggrieved.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Joe Connor, Mark Murphy, Owen Traynor, Seán Mathews; Tadhg O’Connor, Owen Armstrong, Simon O’Shaughnessy, Saheed Ogunforuwa; Seán Maguire, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Alan Connor, Shane O’Brien