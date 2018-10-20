Rock left to rue their wastefulness as Boyne extend lead at the top of NEFL Premier Division

NEFL Premier Division

Rock Celtic 0-2 Boyne Harps

Despite being in control for an hour of their NEFL Premier Division clash against title chasers Boyne Harps, Rock Celtic fell to a second league defeat of the season at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

Paudie Gollogley’s side had several chances to break the deadlock, particularly in the first half with Seán Hand twice going close when through one-on-one.

And those missed openings came back to haunt the Blackrock men, who fell behind midway through the second half when former Drogheda United striker Guy Bates nodded home a delivery from the right wing.

Still, the hosts continued to press the Boynesiders, going close through striker Des McKeown.

An equaliser wouldn’t come though and Boyne added a second with two minutes to play, ensuring they extended their lead at the top of the table to four points, over Muirhevna Mor.

Sixteen-year-old Brian Soraghan was introduced for his Rock first-team debut in the second half.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Liam McDonnell, Shane O’Callaghan, Aaron Casey, Brendan Rogers; Ed Maguire, Ronan Doherty, Éanna McArdle; Seán Hand, Des McKeown, Aidan Curtin

Subs: Paddy Reilly, Daniel Kerr, Brian Soraghan