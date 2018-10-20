Mackin's spectacular overhead a fitting way to mark Conroy's return as Woodview advance in Kilmessan Shield

Kilmessan Shield round two

Kingscourt Harps 0-2 Woodview Celtic

Woodview Celtic marked Wayne Conroy’s return to management with a 2-0 win away to Division One Kingscourt in the Kilmessan Shield on Friday night.

Conroy, who presided over their recent reserve league triumph, returns after spells as manager of Rangers, Bellurgan United and Glenmuir.

Striker Niall Mackin fired a goal in either half as the Division Two title chasers moved into the third round.

The first goal, midway through the opening period, was of the spectacular variety as Mackin’s overhead kick from eight yards bulged the back of the net.

And, early in the second half, the forward scored from close range to seal their progess, despite Woodview - and stand-in ‘keeper Dennis Cholach - having to repel some late Kingscourt pressure.

Woodview Celtic: Dennis Cholach; Shea McArdle, Daniel Mulligan, Shane Taaffe, Stephen Begley; Conor Mackin, Kyle Carroll; Robert Mackin, Conor Macken, Deane Browne; Niall Mackin

Subs: Jason Myles, Liam Lindsay, Cian Kearney