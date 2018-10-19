Dundalk man Garry Hoey to represent Ireland in upcoming Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico

Dundalk man Garry Hoey has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The Boys in Green have been drawn in Group A alongside England, Uruguay and the hosts, and head - as a 13-man squad - to San Juan de Los Lagos, the city where all matches will take place, early next week.

For Hoey, it follows his involvement in last year's tournament and a successful campaign for Bohemians in the debut National Amputee Football League.

And, FAI Chief Executive John Delaney has also given his best wishes to the team ahead of the tournament.

"2018 has been a historic year for Amputee Football in Ireland with the formation of the National League and I am sure we will see the fruits of that competition in the coming weeks.

"Our Football For All international sides have impressed internationally this year, and I hope the Amputee Football team can do the same. They have been preparing brilliantly for the trip, and I look forward to following their progress throughout the competition."

Ireland Squad - Goalkeepers: James Conroy (Bohemians), Fergal Duffy (Cork City), Justin Guiney (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Simon Baker (Shamrock Rovers), Éanna Durham (Newcastle United), Garry Hoey (Bohemians), Stuart McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Stefan Balog (Bohemians), James Boyle (Bohemians), Neil Hoey (Bohemians), Kevan O'Rourke (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Chris McElligott (Shamrock Rovers), Ruairi Murphy (Cork City)

2018 Amputee Football World Cup Fixtures (All times local)

27/10: Mexico v Ireland, San Juan de Los Lagos, KO: 20.00

29/10: England v Ireland, San Juan de Los Lagos, KO: 17.00

30/10: Ireland v Uruguay, San Juan de Los Lagos, KO: 20.00