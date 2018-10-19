Soccer
Former Dundalk FC title winner puts his league medal and jersey up for auction in aid of the Zoe Murphy appeal
Alan Keane's 2016 league winning jersey and medal which he is auctioning in aid of the Zoe Murphy appeal.
Former Dundalk FC defender Alan Keane is auctioning his 2016 league medal and jersey in aid of the Zoe Murphy appeal.
Bidding started last night at €300, but has since risen to over €1000, and can be submitted by either direct messaging Keane on Twitter - @keano47 - or emailing keano230984@gmail.com
Fundraising efforts are continuing in order to raise the sum needed to allow the two-year-old, who has Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, to undergo life-changing surgery in the US.
The Murphy family have also put together special posters featuring a selection of kits from Dundalk FC over the last 100 years. They are available for purchase in Oriel Park, the Marshes, Goldstar Jewellers and the County Museum at a cost of €10.
There will also be a table quiz in aid of the fund on Friday, November 2, in the Lisdoo.
