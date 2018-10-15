O'Hanlon stars as Cooley claim U16 Championship title against Mochta's/Joe's in 'Bellingham

U16 Championship final

Cooley Kickhams 3-12 St. Mochta's/St. Joseph's

Cooley Kickhams produced another shock in deservedly claiming the U16 Championship title at The Grove on Sunday afternoon.

The Division Two champions entered as underdogs, but St. Joseph’s/St. Mochta’s, who claimed top-flight honours last month, proved no match for Cooley’s attacking power, with Calum O’Hanlon and Thomas McCarragher - both eligible for this age next year - finding the net.

The match was treading along evenly until O’Hanlon landed the first significant blow as he picked his spot in the bottom corner of the net with that lethal left foot of his. It fired Kickhams ahead for the first time, 1-1 to 0-3, after Ben Collier and Conall McCaul - the combination’s key players - had found their range in the early stages.

McCarragher and Pearse Hulme pointed either side of a Collier free with half-time approaching as the peninsula team took a 1-4 to four-point lead to the turnaround.

Joe’s/Mochta’s immed- iately cut the gap on the restart through Kayden Walters, but Cooley replied with a match-winning burst, pointing thrice in succession before O’Hanlon trickled the ball to the net for major number two.

And when Hulme and O’Hanlon followed the maximum with points, the gap stood at an unassailable 10 entering the closing quarter.

McCarragher, who limped off before the finish, added a third goal for Cooley as the victory margin continued to build and while a fortunate McCaul three-pointer, which slipped through the grasp of the otherwise excellent Finn O’Hanlon, put some respectability on the scoreline, Kickhams romped to the title.

Captain, MJ Hanlon, who had a fine game in competition with his opposite number, McCaul, received the trophy, along with Pearse Hulme, from Kevin Gordon , Minor Board.

The victory completed a memorable weekend for Kickhams following the ladies’ senior success.

Cooley Kickhams: Finn O’Hanlon; Aaron Rafferty, Conor McAvinney, Paul Brennan; Cathal Malone, Ronan McBride, Ian Arnold (0-2); Michael John Hanlon, Cormac Malone (0-1); Enda O’Neill, Pearse Hulme (0-3, frees), Niall Brady (0-1); Thomas McCarragher (1-2), Calum O’Hanlon (2-2), Cian Murphy

Subs: Cian Connor (0-1, free) for Rafferty, Gerard Hanlon for McCarragher, Eunan McMullen for MJ Hanlon

St. Mochta’s/St. Joseph’s: Rory Carroll; Turlough McGeeney, Conor Casey, Killian Hand; Dean McDermott, Michael Staunton, Rian Colgan; Ryan Cash, Conall McCaul (1-1); Stephen Rooney, Ben Collier (0-4, three frees), Kayden Walters (0-1); Liam O’Flaherty, Conor McKnight (0-1), Killian McDonald

Subs: Tadhg Corr for Hand, Philip Marron for Colgan, Eric Shields for Rooney, Oisín Byrne for O’Flaherty

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)