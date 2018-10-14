Kolak strikes in added time as Bay produce Tully Cup giant-killing against Boyne

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup round four

Bay FC 3-2 Boyne Harps

Bay FC produced the shock of the season to send NEFL Premier Division league leaders Boyne Harps crashing out of the Tully Cup on Sunday morning.

Substitute Mario Kolak's 90th minute winner ensured Damien Bellew's side of a famous victory as they moved into the last eight of the competition.

In truth, it was a victory they deserved as Boyne departed Muirhevnamor with few complaints. Early chances for Mark Larkin and Paddy Connor went begging for the hosts, but they continued to set the tempo and took the lead just before half-time when Connor's through ball bounced kindly for Kevin Scollon, who duly lobbed the visiting 'keeper on the half volley.

As expected, the Drogheda natives were much improved in the second half and began to turn their possession into chances, two of which were taken by Graham Reynolds and then Guy Bates.

Bay looked to be fading and were thankful for Kevin Mullen's heroics between the posts. The 'keeper produced three fine stops to maintain his team's hopes of progressing.

Another sub, Gavin Donnelly, was the architect of the equaliser for Bay as he turned sharply before finding Shaun O'Connor and the ex-Quay Celtic man finished with aplomb to set-up a grandstand finish.

And the comeback was completed when Connor's delivery picked out Kolak, who remained composed to slot past the Boyne stopper, sparking wild scenes of celebration.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Pairic Browne, Joe Woods; Kevin Scollon, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Shaun O'Connor; Mark Larkin, Alan McCartney

Subs: Johnny Winters, Gavin Donnelly, Stephen McGuinness, Mario Kolak