Mulvenna and Smith terrorise Carrick as magnificent 'Mor advance in Tully Cup

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup round four

Muirhevna Mor 6-1 Carrick Rovers

Holders Muirhevna Mor advanced to the last eight of the Tully Cup in Dundalk on Friday night.

A first half hat-trick from Tiarnan Mulvenna had Paudi Hearty’s men well on course against their NEFL Premier Division colleagues, Carrick Rovers, and while the visitors pulled a strike back before the turnaround, the Smiths, Billy (2) and Martin, ensured a mammoth margin of victory for the double chasers.

Winger Billy Smith was instrumental in Mulvenna’s goals, providing a brace of assists for the former Dundalk FC man before being hacked down for a penalty, from which Mulvenna turned up his three-goal haul.

Carrick, whom the Blues defeated in last year’s semi-final, cut the deficit with a score that had more than a hint of offside about it, but the ‘Mor weren’t to be put off course and emerged for the second period with a ferocious intensity.

Billy Smith found the net twice before his namesake, Martin, came off the bench to tap home goal number six, following a neat move involving Philip Duffy and Gary Clarke.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Robbie Gavaghan, Jimmy Cooney, Nathan Murphy; Brendan Hughes, Philip Duffy, Cody Magill, Billy Smith; Tiarnan Mulvenna, Micky O’Kane

Subs: Niall Hearty, Gary Clarke, Martin Smith, Colin Finan