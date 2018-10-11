Two Dundalk FC players get Player of the Month nominations

Dundalk FC's Brian Gartland and Chris Shields have both been nominated for the SWAI Player of the Month award for September.

Skipper Gartland has never previously won the gong, but having helped the Lilywhites to a fourth league title in five seasons he gets the nod, as too does Shields, a regular nominee this year and already a winner.

Bohemians pair Daniel Kelly and Darragh Leahy, Greg Sloggett (UCD) and Sander Puri of Waterford are also in contention.

The victor will be announced next week.