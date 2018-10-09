Glenmuir get McArdle's second coming as manager off to a positive start against Park Celtic

NEFL Division Three

Park Celtic Summerhill 3-3 Glenmuir FC

Glenmuir FC got Kevin McArdle’s second stint in charge off to a positive start on Sunday with a point away to Park Celtic in Summerhill.

Although, they couldn’t have got off to a worse start considering they conceded within 10 seconds of the kick-off as ‘keeper Stephen Kettle’s clearance was charged down.

Seán Bailey levelled for the Blues on seven minutes, firing Liam Cunningham’s delivery to the net first time.

However, they fell behind again just minutes later as the topsy-turvy nature of the match continued.

Mark Molloy drew them on terms past the half’s midway point, firing a 25-yard rocket to the top corner, as Glenmuir got reward for their confident play.

Glenmuir then hit the front when right-back Edgar Bitanius’ long ball got caught in the stiff breeze, leaving the home ‘keeper and Cunningham in a foot race in behind, which the latter won to make it 3-2 at the break.

The hosts got on top in the second half and equalised just past the hour. Though the Hoey’s Lane outfit dug deep to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

Glenmuir FC: Stephen Kettle; Edgar Bitanius, Willie Kelly, Colm Matthews, Rory Phelan; Danny Mullen, Mark Molloy, Eibhin Caldwell; Seán Bailey, Josh Bailey, Liam Cunningham

Sub: Niall Cunningham