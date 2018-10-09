Dundalk FC to play charity match against Newry City next week

Dundalk FC will face NIFL Premiership side Newry City at the Showgrounds on Monday night.

The match is in aid of little Ellen Treanor, who, according to the Newry Reporter, has been diagnosed with a life-threatening neuroblastoma disease.

Entry is £5 and all proceeds will be donated to her fund. The match kicks-off at 7:45pm.

The Lilywhites, recently crowned champions of Ireland, face Waterford in the league on Friday night, while Newry host Linfield on Saturday as they continue their survival bid in the north's top-flight.