Arthur's penalty save earns frustrated Bellurgan a share of the spoils against Carrick

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 0-0 Carrick Rovers

Robert Arthur may have saved a second half penalty, but Bellurgan United were left frustrated at home to Carrick Rovers on Sunday morning.

The Flynn Park side were the dominant force in the game and ought to have had a spot-kick awarded their way in the first half when Saheed Ogunforuwa suffered a heavy blow inside the area.

However, the match referee waved play on and later gave Carrick the chance to take the lead from 12 yards. Bellurgan ‘skipper Arthur intervened, though, getting down low to his left to push the ball around the post.

United huffed and puffed for the majority of the contest without being able to find the breakthrough. Quite a few chances went begging in the first half, while in a stop-start second period they remained on top, especially in the aftermath of their ‘keeper’s heroics.

In the closing minutes, Shane O’Brien unleashed a goalbound effort, only for Carrick’s stopper to pull off a magnificent, flying save and prevent Jason McConville’s side from collecting the three points.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Aaron Farnon, Mark Murphy, Owen Traynor, Chris Lawson; Christian Lotefa, Alan Connor, Owen Armstrong; Shane O’Brien, Simon O’Shaughnessy, Saheed Ogunforuwa

Subs: Joe Connor, Patrick Lynch